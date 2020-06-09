All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 644 Linwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
644 Linwood Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

644 Linwood Ave

644 Linwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

644 Linwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Charming completely furnished terrace level private and renovated apartment in Poncey Highland. Walkable to everywhere including PCM, The BeltLine, VAHI, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Nicely furnished with quality furnishings and bedding. Very close to CDC and Emory as well. Open floor plan living room and kitchen ,hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen. walk in shower. Stainless steel appliances and w/d in unit. Including all utilities, internet, and bi-weekly maid service. Non smoking only.. pet may be ok with a pet fee. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Linwood Ave have any available units?
644 Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Linwood Ave have?
Some of 644 Linwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
644 Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Linwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 644 Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 644 Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 644 Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Linwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 644 Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 644 Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 644 Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus