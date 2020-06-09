644 Linwood Ave

Amenities

Charming completely furnished terrace level private and renovated apartment in Poncey Highland. Walkable to everywhere including PCM, The BeltLine, VAHI, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Nicely furnished with quality furnishings and bedding. Very close to CDC and Emory as well. Open floor plan living room and kitchen ,hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen. walk in shower. Stainless steel appliances and w/d in unit. Including all utilities, internet, and bi-weekly maid service. Non smoking only.. pet may be ok with a pet fee. Available now