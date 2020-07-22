640 Glen Iris Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Spectacular top floor 2-story Loft with great views a 2 outdoor spaces. Glen Iris Lofts is close to Ponce City Market, Whole Foods, The Beltline, restaurants, & more. Unit 602 has a large master bedroom on the upper level with concrete floors, walk-in closet, & master bath with separate tub & shower. The top floor units feature a large patio perfect for al fresco dining while enjoying the view. Main floor has concrete &hardwood floors, 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, dining area, kitchen with granite countertops, and balcony overlooking the pool.