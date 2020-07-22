All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:18 AM

640 Glen Iris Dr

640 Glen Iris Drive Northeast · (404) 323-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Glen Iris Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

Amenities

Spectacular top floor 2-story Loft with great views a 2 outdoor spaces. Glen Iris Lofts is close to Ponce City Market, Whole Foods, The Beltline, restaurants, & more. Unit 602 has a large master bedroom on the upper level with concrete floors, walk-in closet, & master bath with separate tub & shower. The top floor units feature a large patio perfect for al fresco dining while enjoying the view. Main floor has concrete &hardwood floors, 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, dining area, kitchen with granite countertops, and balcony overlooking the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Glen Iris Dr have any available units?
640 Glen Iris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Glen Iris Dr have?
Some of 640 Glen Iris Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Glen Iris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
640 Glen Iris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Glen Iris Dr pet-friendly?
No, 640 Glen Iris Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 640 Glen Iris Dr offer parking?
No, 640 Glen Iris Dr does not offer parking.
Does 640 Glen Iris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Glen Iris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Glen Iris Dr have a pool?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Dr has a pool.
Does 640 Glen Iris Dr have accessible units?
No, 640 Glen Iris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Glen Iris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Dr has units with dishwashers.
