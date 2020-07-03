All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

634 Mcgruder St NE

634 Mcgruder Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

634 Mcgruder Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c81cf400a6 ---- Beautiful, Amazing, and only 1 block from the Beltline. This craftsman style home features 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths that has been renovated throughout. This home has an updated kitchen, large front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, large master closet with built ins, garden tub with jets, screened in back porch, party deck, and the list goes on. - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Mcgruder St NE have any available units?
634 Mcgruder St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Mcgruder St NE have?
Some of 634 Mcgruder St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Mcgruder St NE currently offering any rent specials?
634 Mcgruder St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Mcgruder St NE pet-friendly?
No, 634 Mcgruder St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 634 Mcgruder St NE offer parking?
No, 634 Mcgruder St NE does not offer parking.
Does 634 Mcgruder St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Mcgruder St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Mcgruder St NE have a pool?
No, 634 Mcgruder St NE does not have a pool.
Does 634 Mcgruder St NE have accessible units?
No, 634 Mcgruder St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Mcgruder St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Mcgruder St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

