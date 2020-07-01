All apartments in Atlanta
631 Moreland Avenue South East

631 Moreland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

631 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Spacious and charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Bungalow in East Atlanta. NEW Carpet and Paint throughout. Hardwood floors in main area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large Front porch. Living area w/ decorative fireplace. Separate Dining. Open Kitchen w/ NEW black stainless appliances, laundry area and access to large deck and backyard. Spacious Master bedroom w/ full bath. Spacious 2nd Bedroom. Full bath in hall. Great Convenient location to East Atlanta Village, Grant Park, L5P, and more. Easy Access to hwy I-20, I/75 and I/85. Lawn care provided. Pet-Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent- Catherine Rohde.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have any available units?
631 Moreland Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have?
Some of 631 Moreland Avenue South East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Moreland Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
631 Moreland Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Moreland Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Moreland Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 631 Moreland Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Moreland Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 631 Moreland Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 631 Moreland Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Moreland Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Moreland Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.

