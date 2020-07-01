631 Moreland Avenue South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Spacious and charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Bungalow in East Atlanta. NEW Carpet and Paint throughout. Hardwood floors in main area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large Front porch. Living area w/ decorative fireplace. Separate Dining. Open Kitchen w/ NEW black stainless appliances, laundry area and access to large deck and backyard. Spacious Master bedroom w/ full bath. Spacious 2nd Bedroom. Full bath in hall. Great Convenient location to East Atlanta Village, Grant Park, L5P, and more. Easy Access to hwy I-20, I/75 and I/85. Lawn care provided. Pet-Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent- Catherine Rohde.