627 Broadview Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rent includes Water. Only 1 yr Old. Absolutely Gorgeous & Sophisticated Home in a truly WALKABLE location! Additional Flex space on Terrace level for office or bedroom. Go for a stroll/jog/bike ride on the PATH400 Trail-DIRECTLY outside your door!! HARDWOODS THRU-OUT! Upgraded GRANITE Cntrs, SS Appls. Conveniently located just a few mins from both Midtown & Buckhead. This Boutique community is off the main Rd, and just steps away from NEW Super Kroger,Target,Home depot,Dining & more! Marta-couple blocks away. Wired for Security system. (Furniture not included)