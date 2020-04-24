All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

627 Broadview Place NE

627 Broadview Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

627 Broadview Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent includes Water. Only 1 yr Old. Absolutely Gorgeous & Sophisticated Home in a truly WALKABLE location! Additional Flex space on Terrace level for office or bedroom. Go for a stroll/jog/bike ride on the PATH400 Trail-DIRECTLY outside your door!! HARDWOODS THRU-OUT! Upgraded GRANITE Cntrs, SS Appls. Conveniently located just a few mins from both Midtown & Buckhead. This Boutique community is off the main Rd, and just steps away from NEW Super Kroger,Target,Home depot,Dining & more! Marta-couple blocks away. Wired for Security system. (Furniture not included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Broadview Place NE have any available units?
627 Broadview Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Broadview Place NE have?
Some of 627 Broadview Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Broadview Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
627 Broadview Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Broadview Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 627 Broadview Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 627 Broadview Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 627 Broadview Place NE offers parking.
Does 627 Broadview Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Broadview Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Broadview Place NE have a pool?
No, 627 Broadview Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 627 Broadview Place NE have accessible units?
No, 627 Broadview Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Broadview Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Broadview Place NE has units with dishwashers.
