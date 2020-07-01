Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 626 Waynes Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
626 Waynes Court SE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
626 Waynes Court SE
626 Waynes Court Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
626 Waynes Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 Waynes Court SE have any available units?
626 Waynes Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 626 Waynes Court SE have?
Some of 626 Waynes Court SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 626 Waynes Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
626 Waynes Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Waynes Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 626 Waynes Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 626 Waynes Court SE offer parking?
No, 626 Waynes Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 626 Waynes Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Waynes Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Waynes Court SE have a pool?
No, 626 Waynes Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 626 Waynes Court SE have accessible units?
No, 626 Waynes Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Waynes Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Waynes Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus