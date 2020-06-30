619 Gaskill Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

A wonderful location in Cabbagetown (next to Inman Park/Reynoldstown). This cute 2-story (townhome style), is the right-side of the duplex at 619 Gaskill Street SE Atlanta. The upstairs can be 2 bedrooms or used as a 1 bedroom plus a loft/office space (both rooms are approx. the same size). The loft space has 3 walls & the stairwell. You do need to walk through the loft space to get to the 2nd bedroom. Both rooms have closets.



Close by: Many popular restaurants (see below), 3 City Parks (inclu. Cabbagetown Park), Krog St. Market, The Beltline, Kroger, Target, Barnes and Noble, Lowe's, Best Buy, the Edgewood Retail District, CrossFit, and shops. Are all nearby, and some are a short walking distance.



Do the pricing comparison. At $1650, this listing is priced very competitively. This is 1100 sq feet of space, with new heating and cooling systems to save you money (keeps utility costs down) and newer appliances ….



Lawn service is available.



Really great nearby restaurants, bars, and clubs include Petit Chou, Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, Gunshow, Homegrown Georgia, Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall, Varuni Napoli Pizza, Barcelona Wine Bar, Highland Bakery, Watchman's Seafood, Yalla, Superica, Suzy Siu's, Bar Mercado, Gu's Dumplings, Fred's Meat and Bread, Makimono, Pho Nam, Recess, Richards Southern Fried Chicken, Grand Champion BBQ, Fox Brothers BBQ, Ticonderoga Club, Porter Beer Bar, Hop City, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, and many more great restaurants, Clubs, and Bars.

