Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

619 Gaskill Street Southeast

619 Gaskill Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 Gaskill Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A wonderful location in Cabbagetown (next to Inman Park/Reynoldstown). This cute 2-story (townhome style), is the right-side of the duplex at 619 Gaskill Street SE Atlanta. The upstairs can be 2 bedrooms or used as a 1 bedroom plus a loft/office space (both rooms are approx. the same size). The loft space has 3 walls & the stairwell. You do need to walk through the loft space to get to the 2nd bedroom. Both rooms have closets.

Close by: Many popular restaurants (see below), 3 City Parks (inclu. Cabbagetown Park), Krog St. Market, The Beltline, Kroger, Target, Barnes and Noble, Lowe's, Best Buy, the Edgewood Retail District, CrossFit, and shops. Are all nearby, and some are a short walking distance.

Do the pricing comparison. At $1650, this listing is priced very competitively. This is 1100 sq feet of space, with new heating and cooling systems to save you money (keeps utility costs down) and newer appliances ….

Lawn service is available.

Really great nearby restaurants, bars, and clubs include Petit Chou, Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, Gunshow, Homegrown Georgia, Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall, Varuni Napoli Pizza, Barcelona Wine Bar, Highland Bakery, Watchman's Seafood, Yalla, Superica, Suzy Siu's, Bar Mercado, Gu's Dumplings, Fred's Meat and Bread, Makimono, Pho Nam, Recess, Richards Southern Fried Chicken, Grand Champion BBQ, Fox Brothers BBQ, Ticonderoga Club, Porter Beer Bar, Hop City, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, and many more great restaurants, Clubs, and Bars.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have any available units?
619 Gaskill Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 619 Gaskill Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
619 Gaskill Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Gaskill Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Gaskill Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Gaskill Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

