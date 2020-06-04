All apartments in Atlanta
614 Timm Valley Road NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:49 PM

614 Timm Valley Road NE

614 Timm Valley Road Northeast · (404) 780-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 Timm Valley Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Luxury Townhome in Buckhead!! 3 Large Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. Located in the enclave of Peachtree Park. This townhome is the perfect home for entertaining, work at home, or just being in the right location to the Financial District, 2 minutes to the intersection of Peachtree Rd and Piedmont!! This well appointed home has all of the trim expected when one mentions “Buckhead”. Don’t miss the 3 outdoor patio spaces for each floor and the large 2 car garage. Limited Parking - 2 autos limit. Pet restrictions. No Housing Voucher participation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have any available units?
614 Timm Valley Road NE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have?
Some of 614 Timm Valley Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Timm Valley Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
614 Timm Valley Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Timm Valley Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Timm Valley Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 614 Timm Valley Road NE does offer parking.
Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Timm Valley Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have a pool?
No, 614 Timm Valley Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have accessible units?
No, 614 Timm Valley Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Timm Valley Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Timm Valley Road NE has units with dishwashers.
