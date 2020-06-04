614 Timm Valley Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Luxury Townhome in Buckhead!! 3 Large Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. Located in the enclave of Peachtree Park. This townhome is the perfect home for entertaining, work at home, or just being in the right location to the Financial District, 2 minutes to the intersection of Peachtree Rd and Piedmont!! This well appointed home has all of the trim expected when one mentions “Buckhead”. Don’t miss the 3 outdoor patio spaces for each floor and the large 2 car garage. Limited Parking - 2 autos limit. Pet restrictions. No Housing Voucher participation.