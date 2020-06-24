All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

610 Reed Street SE

610 Reed Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

610 Reed Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, renovated bungalow with a modern, fresh, & clean vibe. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with gray shaker cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances (range, DW, fridge, microwave), and washer/dryer. There is a queen bed, TV, desk, closet, and dresser in the large bedroom. In the second bedroom is a full bed, dresser, & walk-in closet. High speed internet, yard maintenance, security system, pest control, & $350/mo in utilities (water and electric) included. Streaming devices for both televisions.

Owners are licensed, Georgia real estate agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Reed Street SE have any available units?
610 Reed Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Reed Street SE have?
Some of 610 Reed Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Reed Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
610 Reed Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Reed Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 610 Reed Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 610 Reed Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 610 Reed Street SE offers parking.
Does 610 Reed Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Reed Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Reed Street SE have a pool?
No, 610 Reed Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 610 Reed Street SE have accessible units?
No, 610 Reed Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Reed Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Reed Street SE has units with dishwashers.
