610 Reed Street SE

Amenities
Fully furnished, renovated bungalow with a modern, fresh, & clean vibe. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with gray shaker cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances (range, DW, fridge, microwave), and washer/dryer. There is a queen bed, TV, desk, closet, and dresser in the large bedroom. In the second bedroom is a full bed, dresser, & walk-in closet. High speed internet, yard maintenance, security system, pest control, & $350/mo in utilities (water and electric) included. Streaming devices for both televisions.
Owners are licensed, Georgia real estate agents.