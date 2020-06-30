All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 606 Cedar Avenue North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
606 Cedar Avenue North West
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

606 Cedar Avenue North West

606 Cedar Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 Cedar Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 beds and 3 baths brick home is fully renovated and features an open concept living/dining kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwoods, and custom tiled backsplash/bath showers. Lower level has washer/dryer hook up, bonus room and 2 bedrooms. From the kitchen step out onto the new deck for grilling & entertaining while admiring huge private back yard. Driveway extends into one car garage w/entry to lower level. Minutes from downtown, I-20, Mercedes Benz stadium & the Beltline. Tenants in the property pictures taking prior move-in. This home will not disappoint! Call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have any available units?
606 Cedar Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have?
Some of 606 Cedar Avenue North West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Cedar Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
606 Cedar Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Cedar Avenue North West pet-friendly?
No, 606 Cedar Avenue North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 606 Cedar Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Cedar Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 606 Cedar Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 606 Cedar Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Cedar Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Cedar Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus