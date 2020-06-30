606 Cedar Avenue North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning 5 beds and 3 baths brick home is fully renovated and features an open concept living/dining kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwoods, and custom tiled backsplash/bath showers. Lower level has washer/dryer hook up, bonus room and 2 bedrooms. From the kitchen step out onto the new deck for grilling & entertaining while admiring huge private back yard. Driveway extends into one car garage w/entry to lower level. Minutes from downtown, I-20, Mercedes Benz stadium & the Beltline. Tenants in the property pictures taking prior move-in. This home will not disappoint! Call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171