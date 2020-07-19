All apartments in Atlanta
603 Broadview Place NE

603 Broadview Place NE · No Longer Available
Location

603 Broadview Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Newer construction, alluring tri-level townhome in the heart of Buckhead. 1st level has finished room (office/den) with 9'ceilings and front door access. Main floor has sleek kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area open to great room plus half bath. Upstairs hallway has stack washer/dryer closet and linen closet. Master bedroom with his and hers closets. Master bath features beautiful shower with classy tile and seat, and oversized vanity with quartz top. Walk to Lindbergh Marta Station. *Photos are of model townhome, there may be slight differences in finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Broadview Place NE have any available units?
603 Broadview Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Broadview Place NE have?
Some of 603 Broadview Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Broadview Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
603 Broadview Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Broadview Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 603 Broadview Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 603 Broadview Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 603 Broadview Place NE offers parking.
Does 603 Broadview Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Broadview Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Broadview Place NE have a pool?
No, 603 Broadview Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 603 Broadview Place NE have accessible units?
No, 603 Broadview Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Broadview Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Broadview Place NE has units with dishwashers.
