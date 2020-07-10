597 Pickett Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Stylish home in charming Cabbagetown. Recently renovated by interior designer owner. Historic feeling home w/modern open floorplan. Large Master on main with walk-in closet & double vanity in ensuite bathrm. 2 large bedrms upstairs & 1 XL room that's perfect as media room/playroom/flex space. Fenced in front yard feat. wrought iron gates & low-maint yard. Back deck gives direct access to parking pad for 2 cars, a rarity in Cabbagetown! Stone's throw from cafes of Carrol Street, restaurants of Inman Park, Grant Park & 2 great parks. >1 mile from Krog Market & Beltline!