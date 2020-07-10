All apartments in Atlanta
Location

597 Pickett Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Stylish home in charming Cabbagetown. Recently renovated by interior designer owner. Historic feeling home w/modern open floorplan. Large Master on main with walk-in closet & double vanity in ensuite bathrm. 2 large bedrms upstairs & 1 XL room that's perfect as media room/playroom/flex space. Fenced in front yard feat. wrought iron gates & low-maint yard. Back deck gives direct access to parking pad for 2 cars, a rarity in Cabbagetown! Stone's throw from cafes of Carrol Street, restaurants of Inman Park, Grant Park & 2 great parks. >1 mile from Krog Market & Beltline!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Pickett Street SE have any available units?
597 Pickett Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 597 Pickett Street SE have?
Some of 597 Pickett Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Pickett Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
597 Pickett Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Pickett Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 597 Pickett Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 597 Pickett Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 597 Pickett Street SE offers parking.
Does 597 Pickett Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Pickett Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Pickett Street SE have a pool?
No, 597 Pickett Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 597 Pickett Street SE have accessible units?
No, 597 Pickett Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Pickett Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Pickett Street SE has units with dishwashers.

