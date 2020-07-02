All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205

585 McWilliams Rd SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

585 McWilliams Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom townhouse available NOW!

Wall to wall carpet, black appliances, Gated community, central heat and air, washer and dryer included!

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have any available units?
585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have?
Some of 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 currently offering any rent specials?
585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 is pet friendly.
Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 offer parking?
No, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 does not offer parking.
Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have a pool?
No, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 does not have a pool.
Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have accessible units?
No, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Mcwilliams Rd SE Unit 1205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus