Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful Victorian craftsman on one of Midtown's desirable streets. A picturesque front porch perfect for unwinding with a book or glass of wine. Light-filled, open kitchen, great for enjoying your morning coffee. Large keeping room allows you to host and interact with guests. Complete with hardwood floors & high ceilings throughout. Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets + bonus space that could be used as an office or nursery. With a walk score of 94, this is a walker's nirvana.