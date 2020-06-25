574 East Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Intown living at its best. 1BR/1BA Carriage House located in the heart of Old 4th Ward. Walking distance to the Beltline and Ponce City Market. Only a few minutes to the interstate & Midtown! The spacious condo is situated behind one of the most picturesque homes on East Avenue. Located behind the GATED driveway, enjoy your personal 1 car garage, and separate rear entrance. The unit features hardwood floors, open-concept living, gas fireplace, galley kitchen, W/D in unit, large bedroom & master closet, and an extended rear deck off bedroom.