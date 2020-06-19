570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE

Amenities

Dynamite home right on top of East Atlanta Village, this 3 bed 3 bath home features a hot tub, multiple decks, a huge front porch and an electric gate. Bright, open kitchen with lots of space. Hardwood and tile floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. 8 Camera security system with DVR and solid wood doors. Located in Award winning Burgess Peterson school district. Main floor is ADA compliant. Loads of space for all of your toys and the low maintenance yard gives you extra time to enjoy them. Would accept a 6 month lease. Shop in back is not available. Owner/Agent