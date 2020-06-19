All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:25 AM

570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE

570 Flat Shoals Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

570 Flat Shoals Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Dynamite home right on top of East Atlanta Village, this 3 bed 3 bath home features a hot tub, multiple decks, a huge front porch and an electric gate. Bright, open kitchen with lots of space. Hardwood and tile floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. 8 Camera security system with DVR and solid wood doors. Located in Award winning Burgess Peterson school district. Main floor is ADA compliant. Loads of space for all of your toys and the low maintenance yard gives you extra time to enjoy them. Would accept a 6 month lease. Shop in back is not available. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have any available units?
570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have?
Some of 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Flat Shoals Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus