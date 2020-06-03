All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 566 Atwood Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
566 Atwood Street Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

566 Atwood Street Southwest

566 Atwood Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

566 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
With over 2800 square feet of living space this home offers the space you need and a great location.
Featuring a 2 story Living Room
3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath on the Main Level
2nd Floor Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk in Closet and Private Bath.
The home also offers a Formal Dining Room as well as a LARGE Eat in Kitchen.
Great Location.
Heart of the West End.
Minutes from Bus/Train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have any available units?
566 Atwood Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have?
Some of 566 Atwood Street Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Atwood Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
566 Atwood Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Atwood Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 566 Atwood Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 566 Atwood Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Atwood Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 566 Atwood Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 566 Atwood Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Atwood Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 Atwood Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus