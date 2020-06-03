566 Atwood Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

With over 2800 square feet of living space this home offers the space you need and a great location.

Featuring a 2 story Living Room

3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath on the Main Level

2nd Floor Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk in Closet and Private Bath.

The home also offers a Formal Dining Room as well as a LARGE Eat in Kitchen.

Great Location.

Heart of the West End.

Minutes from Bus/Train.