Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool

Wonderful rental in a beautiful building near The Fox! Building features 24 hour concierge, fitness, secured parking, clubroom and saltwater pool! Walk to everything. Large 1 bedroom plus den or office currently used as dining room. Hardwood floors, carpet in bedroom. . Bathroom has separate show and a garden soaking tub. Move in negotiable. Why rent an apartment when you can live in a secured Condominium building.