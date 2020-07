Amenities

This fully renovated 4/3 home nestled in Downtown Atlanta is just stunning! Open concept floorplan featuring two master suites with a huge walk-in closet, spacious sitting room and private bath. Gorgeous kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Beautiful hardwood floors, elegant dining room, and great room leads to your private deck and remarkable back yard. Minutes to highways, shopping, restaurants and all the luxuries of Downtown Atlanta!