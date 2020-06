Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom condo in the city near Inman Park, Poncey Highlands, Piedmont Park and easy access to interstate. Gated complex with clubhouse and pool. Nice walking trails and nearby parks. Over sized bedrooms with over sized closets. Each bedroom has private bath for perfect room mate plan. New hardwood floors, new vanities and kitchen appliances. Must see will not be on market long