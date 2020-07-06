All apartments in Atlanta
535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE

535 Atlanta Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

535 Atlanta Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Location! Location! Location! This is a first-time rental opportunity! Grant Park home available with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This super cute house has a beautiful open renovated kitchen, amazing new hardwoods, and fresh paint on all the walls. Great outdoor spaces both on the front porch with a porch swing and the wonderful huge backyard that is fenced-in and comes with a large deck and a firepit. Great layout for roommates. Situated right across from the park, this property is close to Grant Park Zoo, The Beacon, & 2 blocks to the Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have any available units?
535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have?
Some of 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

