535 SE ATLANTA Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Location! Location! Location! This is a first-time rental opportunity! Grant Park home available with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This super cute house has a beautiful open renovated kitchen, amazing new hardwoods, and fresh paint on all the walls. Great outdoor spaces both on the front porch with a porch swing and the wonderful huge backyard that is fenced-in and comes with a large deck and a firepit. Great layout for roommates. Situated right across from the park, this property is close to Grant Park Zoo, The Beacon, & 2 blocks to the Beltline.