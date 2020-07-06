518 Constellation Overlook

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 1727



**Property will be completely renovated Kitchen/Bath, new paint and hardwoods -- Pictures will be updated soon**



Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA three-level townhouse in a gated community with card/code access Fireplace in living room Kitchen and half-bath on the main level as well as Balcony on the back with a ton of privacy. 3BR and 2BA located on the second level with the laundry room. Unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage and access to the outside. Open floor plans great for roommates. High ceilings with generous natural lighting from ample windows. Lots of storage.



Grocery stores, restaurants, and fitness center all within 2 miles. Pool access during summer months. Washer and dryer included. Available for virtual tours Owner pays for trash and sewer. Washer and dryer included. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, internet, cable, and water.



Located in the convenient Cascade area. 20 minutes from Downtown. 20 minutes to the airport.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1727

