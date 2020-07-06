All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 518 Constellation Overlook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
518 Constellation Overlook
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

518 Constellation Overlook

518 Constellation Overlook Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

518 Constellation Overlook Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 1727

**Property will be completely renovated Kitchen/Bath, new paint and hardwoods -- Pictures will be updated soon**

Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA three-level townhouse in a gated community with card/code access Fireplace in living room Kitchen and half-bath on the main level as well as Balcony on the back with a ton of privacy. 3BR and 2BA located on the second level with the laundry room. Unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage and access to the outside. Open floor plans great for roommates. High ceilings with generous natural lighting from ample windows. Lots of storage.

Grocery stores, restaurants, and fitness center all within 2 miles. Pool access during summer months. Washer and dryer included. Available for virtual tours Owner pays for trash and sewer. Washer and dryer included. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, internet, cable, and water.

Located in the convenient Cascade area. 20 minutes from Downtown. 20 minutes to the airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1727
Property Id 1727

(RLNE5702750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Constellation Overlook have any available units?
518 Constellation Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Constellation Overlook have?
Some of 518 Constellation Overlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Constellation Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
518 Constellation Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Constellation Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Constellation Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 518 Constellation Overlook offer parking?
No, 518 Constellation Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 518 Constellation Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Constellation Overlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Constellation Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 518 Constellation Overlook has a pool.
Does 518 Constellation Overlook have accessible units?
No, 518 Constellation Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Constellation Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Constellation Overlook has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus