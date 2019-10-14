All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

513 McGill Park Ave NE

513 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

513 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
513 McGill Park Ave NE - Property Id: 153486

Spacious 1br/1b tucked away in a quiet gated neighborhood in the middle of the city. Conveniently located close to the Hwy in the highly sought after Old Fourth Ward community. Only a 5 min walk from the BeltLine and everything else Atlanta has to offer. The amenities include a pool, gym, and EV chargers. This unit is fully updated with granite top counters, high ceilings, and a large patio. Parking is free and there is always an abundance of free spaces.

The Craigslist posting is spam, please do not reach out to them.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153486p
Property Id 153486

(RLNE5133391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have any available units?
513 McGill Park Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have?
Some of 513 McGill Park Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 McGill Park Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
513 McGill Park Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 McGill Park Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 McGill Park Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 513 McGill Park Ave NE offers parking.
Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 McGill Park Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 513 McGill Park Ave NE has a pool.
Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 513 McGill Park Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 513 McGill Park Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 McGill Park Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
