Amenities
513 McGill Park Ave NE - Property Id: 153486
Spacious 1br/1b tucked away in a quiet gated neighborhood in the middle of the city. Conveniently located close to the Hwy in the highly sought after Old Fourth Ward community. Only a 5 min walk from the BeltLine and everything else Atlanta has to offer. The amenities include a pool, gym, and EV chargers. This unit is fully updated with granite top counters, high ceilings, and a large patio. Parking is free and there is always an abundance of free spaces.
The Craigslist posting is spam, please do not reach out to them.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153486p
Property Id 153486
(RLNE5133391)