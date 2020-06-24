511 Kelly Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Quaint Grant Park bungalow on quiet street. Ready to move right in! New range, microwave, dishwasher in spacious kitchen. Hardwoods in front bedroom/den, living room, and dining room. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Laundry room with new washer/dryer. Covered front porch and large private deck with gas grill overlooks fenced backyard. Off-street parking. Minutes to I-20 and I-85 freeways, walk or bike to Grant Park, Zoo, restaurants, and bars. 12+ Lease Term required.



*This home is also available as a short term all-inclusive with furniture & utilities for $2800.