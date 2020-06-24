All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
511 Kelly Street SE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:55 PM

511 Kelly Street SE

511 Kelly Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

511 Kelly Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Quaint Grant Park bungalow on quiet street. Ready to move right in! New range, microwave, dishwasher in spacious kitchen. Hardwoods in front bedroom/den, living room, and dining room. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Laundry room with new washer/dryer. Covered front porch and large private deck with gas grill overlooks fenced backyard. Off-street parking. Minutes to I-20 and I-85 freeways, walk or bike to Grant Park, Zoo, restaurants, and bars. 12+ Lease Term required.

*This home is also available as a short term all-inclusive with furniture & utilities for $2800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Kelly Street SE have any available units?
511 Kelly Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Kelly Street SE have?
Some of 511 Kelly Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Kelly Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
511 Kelly Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Kelly Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 511 Kelly Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 511 Kelly Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 511 Kelly Street SE offers parking.
Does 511 Kelly Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Kelly Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Kelly Street SE have a pool?
No, 511 Kelly Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 511 Kelly Street SE have accessible units?
No, 511 Kelly Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Kelly Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Kelly Street SE has units with dishwashers.
