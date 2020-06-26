502 Fraser Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely townhouse in great location! This 2Br/2.5BA unit has hdwd floors throughout, a cute kitchen w/ a cozy eat-in area; separate dining area if you like to entertain & a spacious light-filled great room w/ a fireplace for cool evenings. The vaulted ceilings give the unit an open spacious feel. Upstairs there's a large master suite that overlooks great room. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower & garden tub. Secondary bed and bath are spacious. 1 car garage; and a patio for outdoor entertaining. No pets. Close to restaurants, Grant Park, & downtown!!