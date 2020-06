Amenities

Newly Renovated Bungalow - Furnished or Unfurnished Adorable Bungalow Minutes from Downtown, GA Aquarium and GA World Congress Center. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Built In Microwave. Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom. Second Full Bathroom in Hallway. ***Drive By Property Before Submitting an Inquiry. All Inquiries Must Be Emailed to jordaneppshomes@gmail.com. Open Houses Will Be Scheduled for Showings.



