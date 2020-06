Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge on-site laundry

Great Buckhead location close to Piedmont Hospital! Live in a quiet, private space in the heart of one of Atlanta's most popular districts. Spacious condo with high ceilings, granite countertops, new carpet and large private balcony. Quiet gated community with amenities and 24/7 concierge. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Walk to dining, shopping, and night life. Everything you need is right here!