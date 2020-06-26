All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

497 Reed St SE

497 Reed Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

497 Reed Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome Conveniently Located Downtown Perfect for Roommates! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse w/new paint, new carpet

Attached one car garage, with parking for an additional car in the driveway
Main Level: Living room with vaulted ceilings, Dining room, Kitchen with breakfast area, half bath, fireplace with gas logs, outdoor patio with grill and seating

Second Level: 2 bedrooms, each with attached bathroom. Perfect setup for roommates. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate tub and shower. Closet organization system in both bedrooms. Laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer. Lots of closet/storage space. Central heating and air.

Easy access to Grady, Emory, MARTA, downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Grant Park, East Atlanta, I-20, I-75, I-85

Available Immediately! Must have at least 600 credit score, make at least 3X the rental income, 1 current months proof of income, thorough criminal and credit background check, non-refundable application fee of $60/adult & a non-refundable admin fee of $200 due at time of move in. Non-refundable reservation fee of $1700 due within 24 hrs of approval. Reservation fee converts to refundable security deposit at move-in.

(RLNE4929632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Reed St SE have any available units?
497 Reed St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 Reed St SE have?
Some of 497 Reed St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Reed St SE currently offering any rent specials?
497 Reed St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Reed St SE pet-friendly?
No, 497 Reed St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 497 Reed St SE offer parking?
Yes, 497 Reed St SE offers parking.
Does 497 Reed St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 Reed St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Reed St SE have a pool?
No, 497 Reed St SE does not have a pool.
Does 497 Reed St SE have accessible units?
No, 497 Reed St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Reed St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 Reed St SE has units with dishwashers.
