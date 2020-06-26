497 Reed St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome Conveniently Located Downtown Perfect for Roommates! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse w/new paint, new carpet



Attached one car garage, with parking for an additional car in the driveway

Main Level: Living room with vaulted ceilings, Dining room, Kitchen with breakfast area, half bath, fireplace with gas logs, outdoor patio with grill and seating



Second Level: 2 bedrooms, each with attached bathroom. Perfect setup for roommates. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate tub and shower. Closet organization system in both bedrooms. Laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer. Lots of closet/storage space. Central heating and air.



Easy access to Grady, Emory, MARTA, downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Grant Park, East Atlanta, I-20, I-75, I-85



Available Immediately! Must have at least 600 credit score, make at least 3X the rental income, 1 current months proof of income, thorough criminal and credit background check, non-refundable application fee of $60/adult & a non-refundable admin fee of $200 due at time of move in. Non-refundable reservation fee of $1700 due within 24 hrs of approval. Reservation fee converts to refundable security deposit at move-in.



(RLNE4929632)