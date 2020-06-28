All apartments in Atlanta
495 Mount Zion Rd SW
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

495 Mount Zion Rd SW

495 Mount Zion Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

495 Mount Zion Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30354
Hammond Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful fully renovated bungalow awaits you! Large corner lot, hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops, all new SS appliances, recessed lighting throughout main living areas, and all new electrical and plumbing fixtures. A detached 1-car garage is located just behind this home with sidewalk access to the back porch. This adorable home will not last long! Located in one of the major improvements area of the Aerotropolis project! 10 min from Hartsfield Airport, 10 min from downtown, and just minutes from Porsche North America.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have any available units?
495 Mount Zion Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have?
Some of 495 Mount Zion Rd SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Mount Zion Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
495 Mount Zion Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Mount Zion Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW offers parking.
Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have a pool?
No, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Mount Zion Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 Mount Zion Rd SW has units with dishwashers.

