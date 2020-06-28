495 Mount Zion Rd SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful fully renovated bungalow awaits you! Large corner lot, hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops, all new SS appliances, recessed lighting throughout main living areas, and all new electrical and plumbing fixtures. A detached 1-car garage is located just behind this home with sidewalk access to the back porch. This adorable home will not last long! Located in one of the major improvements area of the Aerotropolis project! 10 min from Hartsfield Airport, 10 min from downtown, and just minutes from Porsche North America.



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.