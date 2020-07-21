493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranked one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Atlanta, Historic Virginia Highlands is also well known for its neighborhood bars, boutiques and restaurants. Some nearby attractions include Atlanta BeltLine, Piedmont Park, Inman Park, and Ponce City Market. We're only a stone's throw away from Little 5 Points and Candler Park. Your furry friends will love the two off-leash dog parks nearby-at Piedmont Park and Freedom Barkway Dog Park. There's so much more the Highlands has to offer, you must come see for yourself!



Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/