All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30

493 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Inman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

493 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranked one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Atlanta, Historic Virginia Highlands is also well known for its neighborhood bars, boutiques and restaurants. Some nearby attractions include Atlanta BeltLine, Piedmont Park, Inman Park, and Ponce City Market. We're only a stone's throw away from Little 5 Points and Candler Park. Your furry friends will love the two off-leash dog parks nearby-at Piedmont Park and Freedom Barkway Dog Park. There's so much more the Highlands has to offer, you must come see for yourself!

Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have any available units?
493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have?
Some of 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 currently offering any rent specials?
493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 is pet friendly.
Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 offer parking?
Yes, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 offers parking.
Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have a pool?
No, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 does not have a pool.
Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have accessible units?
No, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 N. Highland Ave NE- 30 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus