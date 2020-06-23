All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 488 Kendrick Avenue South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
488 Kendrick Avenue South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

488 Kendrick Avenue South East

488 Kendrick Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

488 Kendrick Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow located in the trendy Grant Park Neighborhood! This home abounds with Historic charm. The interior offers Hardwood flooring throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, eat-in kitchen area and access to a large Fenced Backyard and Deck. Spacious Living area w/ decorative fireplace. Separate formal Dining. Spacious Master bedroom w/ Renovated Full bath. Second Bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. Head upstairs to a wonderful Loft space. Perfect for guest, study room, or where ever your creativity takes you! Walking distance to Grant Park- Belt Line- Grant Park shops/restaurants- Zoo Atlanta and more! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have any available units?
488 Kendrick Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have?
Some of 488 Kendrick Avenue South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Kendrick Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
488 Kendrick Avenue South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Kendrick Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Kendrick Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Kendrick Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus