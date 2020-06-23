488 Kendrick Avenue South East

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow located in the trendy Grant Park Neighborhood! This home abounds with Historic charm. The interior offers Hardwood flooring throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, eat-in kitchen area and access to a large Fenced Backyard and Deck. Spacious Living area w/ decorative fireplace. Separate formal Dining. Spacious Master bedroom w/ Renovated Full bath. Second Bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. Head upstairs to a wonderful Loft space. Perfect for guest, study room, or where ever your creativity takes you! Walking distance to Grant Park- Belt Line- Grant Park shops/restaurants- Zoo Atlanta and more! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley