Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:31 PM

486 Boulevard Place - 1

486 Boulevard Pl NE
Location

486 Boulevard Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
FENCED IN PRIVATE BACKYARD. YES WE ALLOW BIG DOGS.

This apartment is located in Historic Old Fourth ward. If you want to live in the city, but do not want to live in an apartment complex or high rise this place is for you.

Conveniently located just two blocks away is:

Historic Old Fourth Ward Park,
Ponce City Market And City Winery,
Eastside Beltline,
Skyline amusement park,
Dancing goats coffee bar & Spiller Park Coffee, and
Public Transportation.

Also, within walking distance of 1/2 mile or closer is :
Piedmont Park,
Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Publix,
Midtown Cinema.

Even close to Georgia Tech by a 5 min. drive or an 18 min. bike ride
Scad is a 13 min. drive or an 25 min. bike ride.

Covered front Porch that is 30ft. long x 10ft. wide.

This is a large two story house with 2 completely separate apartments.

-3 bedroom 1 bath apartment being the whole bottom floor of house.

-This apartment has great natural light and has great energy.

Central Heating and Air as well.

Front and back yard are well lit with solar exterior lighting.

Bedrooms have original hardwood floors one has new carpet.

Kitchen-Gas stove, lots of cabinet space, has two windows for just enough wonderful light, dishwasher.

Bedroom #1- measurement 15' 4” by 11' 6” has 4 windows.
Bedroom #2-measurement 14' by 10' 4” has 4 windows.
Bedroom #3-measurement 14' by 9' 3” has 2 windows.

.
We allow up to 2 pets maximum with a one time pet fee of $150 each pet.

Price of apartment does not include utilities.

Please note we do a background check, in addition to checking both employment, & landlord references we also check for past evictions on everyone.

If you are interested in viewing this apartment send a text to Autumn at 404-793-8822 with your name, when you are looking to move, and when you would like to see the place. I will get back to you as soon as I can to schedule a viewing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

