Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

482 Seminole Avenue NE

482 Seminole Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

482 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Stunning FULLY FURNISHED Victorian 5br home in highly desirable Inman Park! This historic brick mansion is only a stone's throw to dozens of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, Beltline, & much more. Large porch w/ swinging bed & private community park w/ a fire pit & BBQ. High ceilings, beautifully curated furniture, and fun historical architectural features create a southern character in this 1915 Inman Park home. Fully renovated. Only available for 12 month leases. No smoking and no pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check required. Available 8/11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have any available units?
482 Seminole Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have?
Some of 482 Seminole Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Seminole Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
482 Seminole Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Seminole Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 482 Seminole Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 482 Seminole Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 Seminole Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 482 Seminole Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 482 Seminole Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Seminole Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 Seminole Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
