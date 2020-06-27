482 Seminole Avenue NE

Amenities
Stunning FULLY FURNISHED Victorian 5br home in highly desirable Inman Park! This historic brick mansion is only a stone's throw to dozens of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, Beltline, & much more. Large porch w/ swinging bed & private community park w/ a fire pit & BBQ. High ceilings, beautifully curated furniture, and fun historical architectural features create a southern character in this 1915 Inman Park home. Fully renovated. Only available for 12 month leases. No smoking and no pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check required. Available 8/11