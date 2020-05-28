All apartments in Atlanta
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:44 AM

480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave

480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast · (770) 714-8291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome to this adorable, loft-style condo located in the highly sought after Tribute Lofts! It comes with lots of natural light in an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. It includes stainless steel appliances, a private bedroom, washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony to relax after a long day. The building is equipped with an amazing rooftop pool with a clubhouse, deck and panoramic views of the city!! Take a 5 minute walk to the Beltline, Freedom Trail, and all of the restaurants Inman Park has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have any available units?
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have?
Some of 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave offer parking?
No, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have a pool?
Yes, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave has a pool.
Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have accessible units?
No, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave has units with dishwashers.

