480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Welcome to this adorable, loft-style condo located in the highly sought after Tribute Lofts! It comes with lots of natural light in an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. It includes stainless steel appliances, a private bedroom, washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony to relax after a long day. The building is equipped with an amazing rooftop pool with a clubhouse, deck and panoramic views of the city!! Take a 5 minute walk to the Beltline, Freedom Trail, and all of the restaurants Inman Park has to offer!