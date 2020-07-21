All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE

460 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

460 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available 11/20/19 City living with a Suburban feel - Property Id: 25945

*Not Accepting Housing Vouchers*

City living with a Suburban feel. Renovated and move-in ready two story 4-bedroom home in a gated, swim and tennis community inside of the Perimeter and close to downtown Atlanta. You won't have to worry about yard maintenance as HOA takes care of that for you. 3-minute ride to downtown Hapeville with restaurants, breweries and parks. You'll love the new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and recessed lighting. Spacious floor plan with all new carpeting, new paint inside and out, fireside living room, eat in kitchen, separate living and dining areas along with tons of space. Large owner's suite has a separate garden tub, shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Conveniently located close to Delta HQ & Porsche N. America.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/25945p
Property Id 25945

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have any available units?
460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have?
Some of 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE currently offering any rent specials?
460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE pet-friendly?
No, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE offer parking?
No, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE does not offer parking.
Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have a pool?
Yes, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE has a pool.
Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have accessible units?
No, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE has units with dishwashers.
