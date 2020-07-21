460 Jefferson Chase CIrcle SE

Amenities

City living with a Suburban feel



*Not Accepting Housing Vouchers*



City living with a Suburban feel. Renovated and move-in ready two story 4-bedroom home in a gated, swim and tennis community inside of the Perimeter and close to downtown Atlanta. You won't have to worry about yard maintenance as HOA takes care of that for you. 3-minute ride to downtown Hapeville with restaurants, breweries and parks. You'll love the new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and recessed lighting. Spacious floor plan with all new carpeting, new paint inside and out, fireside living room, eat in kitchen, separate living and dining areas along with tons of space. Large owner's suite has a separate garden tub, shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Conveniently located close to Delta HQ & Porsche N. America.

No Pets Allowed



