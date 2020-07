Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Must see inside! Fantastic renovated ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on a great corner lot just 1 block from Chastain Park. This home has extensive updates including new windows, HVAC, kitchen, flooring, roof, driveway, light fixtures and more! Full finished basement with kitchenette and washer/dryer connections and an extra bed and bath. Wired for home theater. In Jackson Elementary. On a fabulous street. Will consider short term lease for additional money.