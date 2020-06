Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely ranch in Tuxedo Park, private back yard. Kitchen updated, fresh paint everywhere, Hardwoods in most areas, lovely sunroom with many windows, so much sunlight coming in.basement is not finished but great for storage.Fees include first months rent and a security deposit equal to the same. Lawn care is included in the rent, trash pick up is $50 per month. A truly classic Buckhead home with wonderful surroundings.



Call ahead for appointment as is tenant occupied..