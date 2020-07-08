4409 Clement Drive Southwest

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***



Charming 4 BR 2 BA split level home, move-in ready for new residents. You will love your sunny living/dining room great for entertaining. You will love the bright eat-in kitchen with appliances. 3 nice sized BR on the upper level with MSTR in the basement. 2 car garage and large backyard for outdoor fun. Hurry this home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.