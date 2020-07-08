All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

4409 Clement Drive Southwest

4409 Clement Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Clement Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Bakers Ferry

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Charming 4 BR 2 BA split level home, move-in ready for new residents. You will love your sunny living/dining room great for entertaining. You will love the bright eat-in kitchen with appliances. 3 nice sized BR on the upper level with MSTR in the basement. 2 car garage and large backyard for outdoor fun. Hurry this home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have any available units?
4409 Clement Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4409 Clement Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Clement Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Clement Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Clement Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Clement Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

