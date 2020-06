Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

ELEGANT IN EAST LAKE - Hot East Lake area near golf course and park, this 4-bedroom, 4 bath gem has it all!



-TWO masters suites, with 2 Marble Fireplaces -Top of The Line GE Profile Appliances

-Granite Counter-tops everywhere -Jacuzzi Tubs with HEATERS!!!!

-Hardwood, Tile and Marble Floors Throughout -Built in Wine Cooler

-Silkroad Specialty Vanities -10 foot high ceilings

-J&K Soft Close Cabinets



Executive living at it's finest, you must see this house!



No Pets Allowed



