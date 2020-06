Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Remodeled ALL BRICK RANCH W/Large deck, hardwood floors throughout. Stainless Steel Appliances, Super nice counter tops. CLOSE TO I-20, 285. HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. On the bus line. We can add the lawn service for an additional $125.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.