4350 Harris Valley Road NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully manicured 2+/- acre estate offers privacy in the heart of Buckhead. This traditional home on a lake setting features beautiful entrance foyer, study, formal dining room & living room. Chef's kitchen opens to the cozy keeping room with access to the screened-in porch. Beautiful stone patio overlooks the lake. Second level has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths including the oversized master suite. 3rd level has rec room, bedroom & bath. This home offers a serene setting in the midst of a busy city. Conveniently located to I-75,private schools,restaurants,shopping & more.