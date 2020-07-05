All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4350 Harris Valley Road NW

4350 Harris Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4350 Harris Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Mt. Paran

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully manicured 2+/- acre estate offers privacy in the heart of Buckhead. This traditional home on a lake setting features beautiful entrance foyer, study, formal dining room & living room. Chef's kitchen opens to the cozy keeping room with access to the screened-in porch. Beautiful stone patio overlooks the lake. Second level has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths including the oversized master suite. 3rd level has rec room, bedroom & bath. This home offers a serene setting in the midst of a busy city. Conveniently located to I-75,private schools,restaurants,shopping & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have any available units?
4350 Harris Valley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have?
Some of 4350 Harris Valley Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Harris Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Harris Valley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Harris Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW offers parking.
Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have a pool?
No, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Harris Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 Harris Valley Road NW has units with dishwashers.

