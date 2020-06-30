4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest

Amenities

Awesome and cute 3BR 1.5BA brick ranch features stylish, luxury vinyl plank flooring and beautiful stainless steel appliances in the newly renovated kitchen w/separate dining area! Home is close to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield International Airport, and great community amenities of restaurants, shopping mall & parks. Outdoor patio space and a large backyard are sweet spots for gatherings. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



