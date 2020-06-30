All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest

4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Elmco Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome and cute 3BR 1.5BA brick ranch features stylish, luxury vinyl plank flooring and beautiful stainless steel appliances in the newly renovated kitchen w/separate dining area! Home is close to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield International Airport, and great community amenities of restaurants, shopping mall & parks. Outdoor patio space and a large backyard are sweet spots for gatherings. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have any available units?
4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity