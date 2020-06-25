All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

425 Chapel Street SW

425 Chapel Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

425 Chapel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious one bedroom condo with separate den only two blocks from the New Mercedes Benz Dome. Located in Atlanta's artist/loft district in Castleberry Hill, this home features stainless steel appliances, including, refrigerator, granite counter tops, two walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower. Washer/dryer included. Relax at the pool or work-out in the gym after longs day work. Walk to Phillips Arena, Centennial Olympic Park, shops and restaurants along Peters St and Walker. Minutes from I-20 and 75/85, perfect downtown location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Chapel Street SW have any available units?
425 Chapel Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Chapel Street SW have?
Some of 425 Chapel Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Chapel Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
425 Chapel Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Chapel Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 425 Chapel Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 425 Chapel Street SW offer parking?
No, 425 Chapel Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 425 Chapel Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Chapel Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Chapel Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 425 Chapel Street SW has a pool.
Does 425 Chapel Street SW have accessible units?
No, 425 Chapel Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Chapel Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Chapel Street SW has units with dishwashers.
