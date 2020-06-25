425 Chapel Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious one bedroom condo with separate den only two blocks from the New Mercedes Benz Dome. Located in Atlanta's artist/loft district in Castleberry Hill, this home features stainless steel appliances, including, refrigerator, granite counter tops, two walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower. Washer/dryer included. Relax at the pool or work-out in the gym after longs day work. Walk to Phillips Arena, Centennial Olympic Park, shops and restaurants along Peters St and Walker. Minutes from I-20 and 75/85, perfect downtown location.