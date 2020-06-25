425 Chapel Street SW

Amenities
Spacious one bedroom condo with separate den only two blocks from the New Mercedes Benz Dome. Located in Atlanta's artist/loft district in Castleberry Hill, this home features stainless steel appliances, including, refrigerator, granite counter tops, two walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower. Washer/dryer included. Relax at the pool or work-out in the gym after longs day work. Walk to Phillips Arena, Centennial Olympic Park, shops and restaurants along Peters St and Walker. Minutes from I-20 and 75/85, perfect downtown location.