Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

4248 Wieuca Overlook NE

4248 Wieuca Overlook Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Wieuca Overlook Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love this charming and luxurious home. This lovely home is Newly painted and the wooden floor is newly resurfaced. This beautiful home is upscale urban at its best. Its Gated Community is located in a convenient and friendly neighborhood, a mile from Chastain Park and less than 10 minutes from Lenox Mall. This home is equipped with Upgraded Kitchen and Master Suite on Main with Fireplace and built-in California Closet. This home also comes with Private and Fenced backyard with Play Set. Don't let this opportunity pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have any available units?
4248 Wieuca Overlook NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have?
Some of 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Wieuca Overlook NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE offers parking.
Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have a pool?
No, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have accessible units?
No, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 Wieuca Overlook NE has units with dishwashers.
