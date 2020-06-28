4248 Wieuca Overlook NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this charming and luxurious home. This lovely home is Newly painted and the wooden floor is newly resurfaced. This beautiful home is upscale urban at its best. Its Gated Community is located in a convenient and friendly neighborhood, a mile from Chastain Park and less than 10 minutes from Lenox Mall. This home is equipped with Upgraded Kitchen and Master Suite on Main with Fireplace and built-in California Closet. This home also comes with Private and Fenced backyard with Play Set. Don't let this opportunity pass you by.