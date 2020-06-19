4234 West Club Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking bbq/grill garage

Featured in Magazines,this Modern Contemporary w/ European Flair is one of Brookhaven's Finest! Fabulous Kitchen w/ Top of the Line Appliances, Butler's Bar & Eat in Area. Kitchen Opens to Family Room w/ Fireplace & Outside Living w/ 2nd Fireplace. Family Room & Kitchen have a wall of windows to let the Outside in. Large Master Suite on Main w/ doors opening to beautiful yard. 2nd Bedroom on Main. Office/Library opens to Family Room. Separate Dining Room. 3 Large Bedrooms up w/ Den & study area. Exciting yard w/ Bocce Ball Court, Raised Gardens, & Green grass all year!