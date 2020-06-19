All apartments in Atlanta
4234 West Club Lane NE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

4234 West Club Lane NE

4234 West Club Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4234 West Club Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bocce court
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Featured in Magazines,this Modern Contemporary w/ European Flair is one of Brookhaven's Finest! Fabulous Kitchen w/ Top of the Line Appliances, Butler's Bar & Eat in Area. Kitchen Opens to Family Room w/ Fireplace & Outside Living w/ 2nd Fireplace. Family Room & Kitchen have a wall of windows to let the Outside in. Large Master Suite on Main w/ doors opening to beautiful yard. 2nd Bedroom on Main. Office/Library opens to Family Room. Separate Dining Room. 3 Large Bedrooms up w/ Den & study area. Exciting yard w/ Bocce Ball Court, Raised Gardens, & Green grass all year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 West Club Lane NE have any available units?
4234 West Club Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 West Club Lane NE have?
Some of 4234 West Club Lane NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 West Club Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
4234 West Club Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 West Club Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 4234 West Club Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4234 West Club Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 4234 West Club Lane NE offers parking.
Does 4234 West Club Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 West Club Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 West Club Lane NE have a pool?
No, 4234 West Club Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 4234 West Club Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 4234 West Club Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 West Club Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 West Club Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
