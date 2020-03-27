All apartments in Atlanta
423 Sinclair Ave.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

423 Sinclair Ave.

423 Sinclair Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

423 Sinclair Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Victorian Inman Home with a TWO CAR GARAGE! - This two bedroom, 2 bath home features everything you'd want in an Inman Victorian and MORE! Tall ceilings, rocking chair front porch, gorgeous view, large living room and separate large dining room, two decorative fireplaces, tons of space, hardwoods throughout, original woodwork and details, details, details! This home has been updated to include a master bathroom, laundry/mud room area and two car garage. Fenced and landscaped back yard is adorable! If you've looked in this area you know, this property will not be on the market long! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093! Please note: All nonrelated applicants must be approved as severally liable. Each nonrelated resident must be able to prove 3 times the rent, per month, income.

(RLNE2411728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Sinclair Ave. have any available units?
423 Sinclair Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Sinclair Ave. have?
Some of 423 Sinclair Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Sinclair Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
423 Sinclair Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Sinclair Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Sinclair Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 423 Sinclair Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 423 Sinclair Ave. offers parking.
Does 423 Sinclair Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Sinclair Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Sinclair Ave. have a pool?
No, 423 Sinclair Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 423 Sinclair Ave. have accessible units?
No, 423 Sinclair Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Sinclair Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Sinclair Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
