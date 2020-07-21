4204 Boulder Park Dr. SW

Amenities

Well Kept, Quiet Neighborhood. Beautiful flooring, Full Remodel - This Ranch style home sits on .5 acre and has 3 bed rooms, 2.5 baths and a den or office space. Master bedroom is an oasis 25x30 sf with a walk in closet. Hardwood and tiled floors. Transportation is at your door and access to 20/285 within 2 miles. Close to the Airport, Wolf Creek Amphitheater and a 15 minute drive to the Cumberland Mall and The Battery at SunTrust Park.



Rent is $1,400.00 and Security deposit is $1,400.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



No Pets Allowed



