418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:40 AM
418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A
418 Thaxton Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
418 Thaxton Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4120746)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have any available units?
418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A offer parking?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have a pool?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Thaxton Drive S.E. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
