418 Morgan Place SE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:09 PM

418 Morgan Place SE

418 Morgan Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

418 Morgan Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic East Lake opp 2 live in huge open floor plan gorgeous home which has been owner occupied/ immaculately cared 4, built in 2006. Great location, Drew Charter School District. Home like new, with lots of open/bright space. Pristine hardwood/tile flooring throughout. 10-foot ceilings. Secure/gated/fenced and private backyard. Updated master bath. Top of the line kitchen and laundry appliances. Home neighbors Oakhurst, Kirkwood/East Atlanta Village. Rent negotiable with a longer term. Lease includes yard maintenance, pest control, and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Morgan Place SE have any available units?
418 Morgan Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Morgan Place SE have?
Some of 418 Morgan Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Morgan Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
418 Morgan Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Morgan Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 418 Morgan Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 418 Morgan Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 418 Morgan Place SE offers parking.
Does 418 Morgan Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Morgan Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Morgan Place SE have a pool?
No, 418 Morgan Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 418 Morgan Place SE have accessible units?
No, 418 Morgan Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Morgan Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Morgan Place SE has units with dishwashers.
