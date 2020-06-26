418 Morgan Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic East Lake opp 2 live in huge open floor plan gorgeous home which has been owner occupied/ immaculately cared 4, built in 2006. Great location, Drew Charter School District. Home like new, with lots of open/bright space. Pristine hardwood/tile flooring throughout. 10-foot ceilings. Secure/gated/fenced and private backyard. Updated master bath. Top of the line kitchen and laundry appliances. Home neighbors Oakhurst, Kirkwood/East Atlanta Village. Rent negotiable with a longer term. Lease includes yard maintenance, pest control, and security system.