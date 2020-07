415 Gartrell Street SE # 7.

Amenities

MODERN LUXURY Atlanta townhome. THREE BEDROOMS + BONUS RM perfect for an office/4th bedroom. Mins to Old Fourth Ward, Restaurants in Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Beltline, Edgewood Ave & Memorial Drive. Easy access to MARTA, I 85/75, Coca Cola, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wellstar, Grady, Downtown Financial District & Airport. END UNIT with LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. This is the LARGEST FLOOR-PLAN & features HIGH-END FINISHES including HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT/LARGE DECK/chef's kitchen/high gloss cabinets/QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS,CUSTOM CLOSETS in upper bedrooms, BLINDS Electric car Charger. Available May 1st, 2020.